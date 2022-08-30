Southbound 101 freeway closed in downtown Los Angeles amid police investigation

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- The southbound 101 freeway was closed near downtown Los Angeles just before the evening rush hour Monday as Los Angeles police were investigating an incident.

The California Highway Patrol closed the freeway near Hill Street. Southbound traffic was backed up for miles, at least to Hollywood, as tens of thousands of workers were attempting to drive home for the evening.

Although the northbound side was open, traffic was moving slowly on that side approaching the incident.

