Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on 101 Freeway in Hollywood; all southbound lanes closed

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 101 Freeway in Hollywood on Friday morning, prompting the closure of all southbound lanes at the scene, authorities said.

A SigAlert was issued after the collision was reported shortly before 6 a.m. near Vermont Avenue, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

The identity of the victim and the cause of the crash were not immediately known. Whether the driver remained at the scene was unclear.

All southbound traffic was initially diverted at Vermont Avenue as authorities conducted an investigation; motorists were later diverted at Melrose Avenue. Video from AIR7 HD showed CHP investigators with flashlights scouring the lanes for evidence in the predawn hour.

The southbound side of the freeway was backed up for miles as the morning commute got underway.

There was no indication of when the lanes would be reopened.