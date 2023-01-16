3-vehicle crash on 101 in Valley Village leaves child in 'grave condition,' 2 adults injured

VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people, including a young child, were injured in a three-vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway in the Valley Village area Monday.

The injured patients were described as a young child or infant described as being in grave condition, a woman in serious condition and a man in fair condition.

Footage from AIR7 HD showed one car flipped over on its roof in westbound lanes as paramedics treated a woman and then moved her on a stretcher into an ambulance. Another patient at the scene appeared to be a man who was conscious and sitting upright with only minor injuries.

One of the vehicles apparently involved in the crash was a big rig, which was pulled over at the scene with damage to its front engine area. Another vehicle at the scene, which remained upright, was a Mini Cooper.

The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. on the freeway near the Tujunga Avenue ramp. One person was trapped in the wreckage but was freed without the use of hydraulic tools.

At least one lane of traffic was allowed to move past the scene of the crash.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.