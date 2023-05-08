Most lanes of SB 101 Freeway shut down in East Hollywood after deadly, fiery crash

Most lanes of the southbound 101 Freeway in East Hollywood were shut down after a fiery and deadly crash Monday morning

EAST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Most lanes of the southbound 101 Freeway in East Hollywood were shut down after a fiery and deadly crash Monday morning

The crash involving three cars, two of which became fully engulfed in flames, was reported around 4 a.m. near Melrose Avenue. The collision initially prompted the closure of all southbound lanes, but the far right lane was eventually opened.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. Two other people suffered minor injuries but declined to be transported.

It's unclear when lanes would reopen, but the morning commute is expected to be impacted.

