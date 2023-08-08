All lanes of the southbound 101 Freeway in the Echo Park area were shut down Tuesday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed.

SB 101 Freeway shut down in Echo Park after pedestrian struck, killed by semi-truck

The crash was reported around 3:45 a.m. at Alvarado Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was hit by a semi-truck, but it's unclear what that person was doing on the freeway.

The closure created a traffic mess for early morning commuters. It's unclear when lanes would reopen.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.