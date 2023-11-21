Drivers on the 101 Freeway in Hollywood encountered a chaotic scene after nine cars were hit by debris overnight near Sunset Boulevard.

Several cars hit by debris on 101 Freeway in Hollywood

The incident happened late Monday night. Drivers reported seeing a man throw a wooden object onto the freeway, but the California Highway Patrol couldn't locate anyone after searching the area. The agency also couldn't say what type of material the debris was.

Nobody was hurt, but several cars were damaged.

The northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway have since been cleared.