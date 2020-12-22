Investigation underway after body found on 101 Freeway off-ramp in Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was found dead off the 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights on Monday night.When officers arrived at the scene near the 4th Street off-ramp around 8 p.m., they found the gunshot victim, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Further details about the incident were not immediately available, but there were reports of gunfire in the area.The off-ramp had been shut down while authorities conducted their investigation but the area has since been reopened to traffic.