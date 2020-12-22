Investigation underway after body found on 101 Freeway off-ramp in Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was found dead off the 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights on Monday night.
When officers arrived at the scene near the 4th Street off-ramp around 8 p.m., they found the gunshot victim, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Further details about the incident were not immediately available, but there were reports of gunfire in the area.
The off-ramp had been shut down while authorities conducted their investigation but the area has since been reopened to traffic.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as information becomes available.
