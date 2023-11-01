WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Most SB 101 Freeway lanes shut down after pedestrian struck, killed at Vermont Avenue

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Wednesday, November 1, 2023 1:03PM
Southbound lanes of 101 Freeway closed after pedestrian struck, killed
EMBED <>More Videos

Several lanes of the southbound 101 Freeway were closed Wednesday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed in the East Hollywood area.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several lanes of the southbound 101 Freeway were closed Wednesday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed in the East Hollywood area.

The deadly crash was reported around 5 a.m. at the Vermont Avenue exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Most southbound lanes were shut down, but traffic was being let through the far right shoulder of the freeway.

It's unclear when all lanes would reopen.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW