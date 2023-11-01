Several lanes of the southbound 101 Freeway were closed Wednesday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed in the East Hollywood area.

Most SB 101 Freeway lanes shut down after pedestrian struck, killed at Vermont Avenue

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several lanes of the southbound 101 Freeway were closed Wednesday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed in the East Hollywood area.

The deadly crash was reported around 5 a.m. at the Vermont Avenue exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Most southbound lanes were shut down, but traffic was being let through the far right shoulder of the freeway.

It's unclear when all lanes would reopen.

