Westbound 105 reopened after shutdown near Willowbrook amid search for suspects

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (KABC) -- The westbound 105 Freeway was shut down in the Willowbrook area Thursday afternoon as authorities were searching for two suspects, including one who ran on foot across lanes.

Traffic was blocked near the Central Avenue ramp as sheriff's deputies and CHP officers searched for two suspects. One of them ran across freeway lanes and jumped into some nearby bushes.

Cars were backing up for miles and some were attempting to exit via the entrance ramp.

It was not immediately clear why the suspects were wanted.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.