Westbound 105 in Lynwood closed for hours after officer-involved shooting

The westbound 105 is expected to stay closed for hours as authorities investigate an officer-involved shooting.

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The westbound 105 Freeway in the Lynwood area was shut down Sunday afternoon as authorities investigated an officer-involved shooting in lanes.

The CHP issued a SigAlert, saying the freeway was expected to remain blocked at Long Beach Boulevard until about 4 a.m. Monday.

The incident started around 3:15 p.m. when CHP officers were dispatched to a report of a person walking in traffic lanes on the freeway.

Few details have been released but apparently after officers arrived they became involved in an incident only described as an officer-involved shooting near the Wilmington Avenue offramp.

No officers were injured. Aerial footage from AIR7 HD of the blocked-off scene shows clothing and other items in the middle of lanes and what appears to be blood on the road surface.