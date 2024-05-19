Suspect steals police cruiser in downtown LA, crashes into civilian vehicle after brief chase

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect stole a Los Angeles Police Department patrol cruiser Sunday morning in downtown L.A., dragging an officer and then crashing into a civilian vehicle after a brief pursuit, authorities said.

The incident began at Oceanwide Plaza, where the suspect somehow got into the police SUV and drove away, and LAPD spokesperson said.

A female officer was either inside or near the vehicle at the time, and it was unclear if she was pushed out or holding onto the SUV while attempting to stop the suspect, the spokesperson said. She was dragged by the moving vehicle and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Other officers chased the stolen patrol unit, which crashed shortly afterward, the LAPD said.

An unspecified number of civilians were injured in the collision. As many as three people, including the injured officer, were transported to a hospital.

The suspect was taken into custody.