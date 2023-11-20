Westbound 105 Freeway reopens in Willowbrook hours after CHP officer shoots man

The westbound 105 Freeway in the Willowbrook area was shut down for hours after police shot a man in lanes.

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (KABC) -- The westbound 105 Freeway in the Willowbrook area was shut down for hours after police shot a man in lanes.

The incident started around 3:15 p.m. Sunday when CHP officers were dispatched to a report of a person walking in traffic lanes on the freeway.

Few details have been released but the California Highway Patrol says some kind of struggle ensued between an officer and the suspect near the Wilmington Avenue offramp.

The officer opened fire. It's unclear what prompted the shooting or if the person died.

No officers were injured. Aerial footage from AIR7 HD of the blocked-off scene shows clothing and other items in the middle of lanes and what appeared to be blood on the road surface.

Meanwhile, all westbound lanes of the freeway were reopened around 1:30 a.m. Monday.