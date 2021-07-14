INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams unveiled a new jersey inspired by one of the classic Rams uniforms called the Modern Throwback.
"The Modern Throwback is the third jersey that we're introducing to our fans following our rebrand from 2020," said Gabe Jimenez, the Los Angeles Rams merchandising retail marketing manager.
Rams officials said the new look pays homage to the uniform worn by Hall of Famers Jack Youngblood and Jackie Slater.
"For us old timers when you follow a team your whole life and you know you live and breathe that team," said Rams fan, Ed Nemiroff. "Anything that evokes positive memories, from their best times is a good idea in my opinion."
"It's something that's really special, hopefully serves as a time capsule, if you will, for our fans," said Jimenez. "I think it's the best representation... our organization and its history."
Rams officials said the new Modern Throwback jersey is all about celebrating some of the franchises' greatest moments including winning Super Bowl XXXIV. They said they're commemorating the past while also looking to the future with the new jersey.
"You kind of pay homage to the past, but you also embrace the future," said Rams fan Manny Hernandez. "So, you kind of get the two to mix together and you come up with some kind of concept that works for everybody and makes most people happy."
Singer-songwriter Tinashe even made sure to grab her a custom-made Modern Throwback jersey.
"I got mine," Tinashe said. "Got my name on it, it's so cute. I love the colors and the white. Very fresh."
Fans can purchase the new jersey online or at The Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium along with other limited-edition capsule collection items.
Follow Ashley on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7ashley
Twitter.com/abc7ashley
Instagram.com/abc7ashley
Singer-Songwriter Tinashe grabs the newly unveiled Rams Modern Throwback Jersey
The Los Angeles Rams unveiled the new Modern Throwback jersey and singer-songwriter Tinashe made sure to grab her custom one.
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News