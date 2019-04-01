Disasters & Accidents

11-year-old boy dies in Fontana after riding bicycle with friends

An 11-year-old boy in Fontana died Sunday after hitting a bicyclist and falling off his own bicycle, police said.

By ABC7.com staff
FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- An 11-year-old boy in Fontana died Sunday after a tragic accident that occurred while riding his bicycle with his friends, police said.

Police responded to the 9200 block of Citrus Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. According to a police press release, the victim was riding his bicycle with friends inside an apartment complex when his front tire hit the rear tire of his 8-year-old friend's bicycle.

The 11-year-old hit the handlebars and fell off his bike.

His mother tried to rush him to the hospital, but she ultimately stopped at San Bernardino and Juniper "where medical aid was summoned." Paramedics provided aid to the victim and transported him to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police said neither child was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but that did not appear to be a factor in the injuries.

"This is a tragic accident and our thoughts are with the families involved," a statement from Fontana police said. "Please take this time to talk about bicycle safety with your children."
