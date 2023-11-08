Several lanes of the southbound 101 Freeway were shut down in the Echo Park area Wednesday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed.

Most southbound lanes of 101 Freeway shut down in Echo Park after deadly crash

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several lanes of the southbound 101 Freeway were shut down in the Echo Park area Wednesday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed.

The deadly crash was reported around 5:40 a.m. near the Glendale Boulevard exit, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log.

AIR7 HD was over the scene where only the far left lane was open to drivers, creating a heavy traffic backup in the area.

It's unclear when lanes would reopen.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.