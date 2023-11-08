WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Most southbound lanes of 101 Freeway shut down in Echo Park after deadly crash

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Wednesday, November 8, 2023 2:22PM
Most lanes of SB 101 Fwy closed in Echo Park after pedestrian killed
EMBED <>More Videos

Several lanes of the southbound 101 Freeway were shut down in the Echo Park area Wednesday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed.

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several lanes of the southbound 101 Freeway were shut down in the Echo Park area Wednesday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed.

The deadly crash was reported around 5:40 a.m. near the Glendale Boulevard exit, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log.

AIR7 HD was over the scene where only the far left lane was open to drivers, creating a heavy traffic backup in the area.

It's unclear when lanes would reopen.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW