SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Low visibility due to dense fog may have led to a wild series of crashes on the southbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles.At least four different crashes near Florence Avenue were caught on camera Tuesday morning, plus several near-misses - all taking place within a few minutes.The video starts off by showing a car rear-end what appears to be a stalled car in the far left lane with its light turned off. That seemed to trigger a chain reaction of other collisions.Several people were hurt, including some that were taken away in ambulances.