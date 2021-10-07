community journalist

Conservation Corps of Long Beach opens new environmental center

Officials broke ground for a new environmental education center at DeForest Park to offer youth job opportunities and training.
By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Conservation Core of Long Beach is primarily a youth development organization.

"Young folks come through our doors looking for job experience, skills, training, opportunities, education. They come through our doors and in turn, they're able to do great work in the community," said Dan Knapp, the executive director of Conservation Corps of Long Beach.

If you're 18 to 26 you're eligible for the job and training opportunities.

Work can include urban forestry, recycling, habitat restoration and park development.

Soon, organization members and young people will have a place to meet because Long Beach officials collectively broke ground for the Environmental Education Center at DeForest Park.

"This is going to be the base of operations here at the lower Los Angeles river to help support conservation efforts, youth jobs, workforce training and classes," said Rex Richardson, Long Beach vice mayor.

"Our hope is that with this center we can partner with educational institutions, local neighbors, to expand environmental education, conservation efforts, volunteerism, and youth development right here in the north Long Beach community," added Richardson.

The goal is to help young people serve the communities they live in and for the Conservation Core of Long Beach to do outreach in underserved communities.

In six months, the plan is to have staff and 20 young members at the new environmental center.

