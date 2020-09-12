race in america

Principal calls police on 12-year-old Black boy playing with toy gun during school Zoom session

COLORADO SPRINGS -- Authorities are defending their decision to send two school resource officers to a Colorado home where a 12-year-old Black boy pointed a gun that turned out to be a toy at a friend during an online class they were taking together.

Following criticism from the boy's mother about how the school and El Paso County Sheriff's Office handled the Aug. 27 situation, the sheriff's office on Thursday released body camera video of the officers' visit as well as a quick clip showing the boy briefly aiming the gun at the other as they appear to be horsing around.

In a statement, the sheriff's office said the school contacted them out of concern for the welfare of the students and said the teacher did not know if the gun was real or not.

The body camera footage shows officers talking to the father of one of the boys, and then speaking with the boys. The officer who mainly spoke said they were not going to charge the boys with the crime of interfering with a school but said they could and also said they would if it happened again. He told the father that besides checking on whether the gun was real they wanted to the boys to know how serious the situation was.

"The School Resource Officer took the appropriate action and was kind and respectful throughout the interaction. His goal was to educate the involved parties," the office said.

In a Facebook video, the mother of the boy with the toy gun, Dani Elliott, said the school called the sheriff's office after she told school officials that it was a toy. When she later learned that the officers were going to her house, Elliott, who was not home, said she was afraid for her son's safety and called him to tell him to put the gun on the counter and hide in the basement.

Elliott said she feared her son could face the same fate as Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old Black boy who was shot and killed by a police officer in Cleveland in 2014 while holding a toy gun. Even now she thinks he will be scarred by the experience, his first encounter with law enforcement officers.

"This is going to have a lifelong impact on my son," she said.

In a statement to The Gazette, the Widefield School District #3 said it was looking "at the bigger picture" and wanted to focus on working with the family.

"We are focused on collaborative problem-solving and examining our current system and how it fits in the world today. Our hope is to move forward as a district, as a community, and as a society," it said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coloradou.s. & worldpolice officerrace in america
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Chiefs nix headdresses, face paint to start NFL season
Oscars set inclusion standards for best picture category
Kaepernick returns to Madden for first time since 2016
Jacob Blake talks in new video from hospital: 'It hurts to breathe'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed in fiery wrong-way crash on 110 Freeway
Flooding leaves Bel Air neighborhood a muddy mess
2 killed in plane crash near Van Nuys Airport
Wildfire deaths: Baby, teen among 18 dead in West Coast blazes
Man charged with arson in connection to Oregon wildfire
About 8,800 unaccompanied children are expelled at US border
Money for $300 unemployment boost to run out after 6 weeks
Show More
Newsom says California wildfires show proof of climate change
Deputies respond to shooting on Melrose in West Hollywood
AstraZeneca to resume COVID-19 vaccine trial
Bobcat Fire in Angeles National Forest grows to over 26K acres
Gov. Newsom signs inmate firefighting reform bill
More TOP STORIES News