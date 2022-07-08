Black Girls Film Camp helping young filmmakers get to the big screen

Black Girls Film Camp provides a virtual 12-week experience where high school Black girls across the country pitch a story idea, and 10 are selected to have their short film produced by the program.
Over the next year, the films are showcased at national film festivals.
"I was very intentional with naming this camp Black Girls Film Camp," said the organization's co-founder Dr. Jimmeka Anderson. "Specifically because I wanted any Black girl that saw the advertisement promoting the camp, I wanted them to know that this was a space for them."
More than 200 Black girls across the U.S. applied for the 2022 camp.
During the camp, each girl is assigned a creative coach to help them through the production process.
They also get to work with professionals and mentors at the University of Southern California.
"I've always loved film and I remember I was scrolling on Instagram and the Black Girls Film Camp showed up on my feed and I was like, 'This is it. This is the opportunity,'" said an attendee.
