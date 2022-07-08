feel good

Black Girls Film Camp helping young filmmakers get to the big screen

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles nonprofit is bringing the magic of young Black girls to the big screen with a one-of-a-kind retreat for aspiring film makers - and it's all free.

Black Girls Film Camp provides a virtual 12-week experience where high school Black girls across the country pitch a story idea, and 10 are selected to have their short film produced by the program.

Over the next year, the films are showcased at national film festivals.

"I was very intentional with naming this camp Black Girls Film Camp," said the organization's co-founder Dr. Jimmeka Anderson. "Specifically because I wanted any Black girl that saw the advertisement promoting the camp, I wanted them to know that this was a space for them."

More than 200 Black girls across the U.S. applied for the 2022 camp.

During the camp, each girl is assigned a creative coach to help them through the production process.

They also get to work with professionals and mentors at the University of Southern California.

"I've always loved film and I remember I was scrolling on Instagram and the Black Girls Film Camp showed up on my feed and I was like, 'This is it. This is the opportunity,'" said an attendee.

For more information, visit the Black Girls Film Camp's website.

