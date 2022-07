DETROIT (KABC) -- A 13-year-old boy has been charged with the deadly shooting of his 12-year-old cousin in Detroit, apparently the result of a social media stunt.Authorities said the two boys and two 19-year-olds were in the basement of a home doing some sort of social media stunt when the shooting happened.The 13-year-old is charged with one count of manslaughter.The victim's father is said to have been sleeping upstairs during the incident.Two weapons were recovered, including the gun police said was used in the shooting.