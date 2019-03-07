Missing girl: 13-year-old girl last seen leaving Lancaster home on Valentine's Day

Skylar Mannie, 13, is shown in undated photos.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are asking the public for help finding a 13-year-old Lancaster girl who has been missing since Valentine's Day.

Authorities said Skylar Mannie left her home around 2 p.m. on Feb. 14. She was possibly seen the following day near Target off 10th Street and West Avenue K.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with the word love on it, blue jeans and black shoes. She is described as being African-American at 5 feet 5 inches, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the Lancaster station or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
lancasterlos angeles countylos angeles county sheriffs departmentmissing girlmissing teenagermissing person
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on Hacienda Heights trail
LeBron passes Jordan on all-time scoring list
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Lawsuit alleges sexual misconduct by USC doctor toward gay male students
Southern California weather: Region to see light rain Thursday
'Jugging' thieves target customers leaving banks with cash, LAPD says
Laguna Beach tests outdoor and cellphone warning systems
Show More
New stroke drug could lengthen window to get treatment
LAPD detective sues department, accuses fellow officer of abuse
VIDEO: Tesla driver apparently asleep while on LA freeway
Redlands student to hold fundraiser to replace stolen band equipment
Man accused of gouging grandma's eyes out during fight
More TOP STORIES News