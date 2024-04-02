Westbound lanes of 134 Freeway shut down in Glendale after deadly big rig crash

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Several westbound lanes of the 134 Freeway were shut down in Glendale Tuesday morning after a deadly crash involving a big rig and another car.

The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. near Glendale Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log.

AIR7 HD was over the scene where cars were only able to drive on the right shoulder to get past the crash.

All lanes were expected to be closed until around 7:30 a.m.

