15 Freeway partially closed after 25-acre brush fire erupts in Cajon Pass

A brush fire erupted Sunday afternoon in the Cajon Pass, prompting the closure of the 15 Freeway in both directions, officials said.Firefighters from the San Bernardino County Fire Department, Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service responded to the scene near Cleghorn Road shortly before 1 p.m.San Bernardino National Forest officials announced the closure of all lanes on 15 Freeway at about 2 p.m. Less than an hour later, California Highway Patrol began escorting southbound traffic through the area while the northbound side of the freeway remained shut down.The forward progress of the so-called Railroad Fire was stopped after it burned about 25 acres, officials said. No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported.The cause of the blaze is under investigation.