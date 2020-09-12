Video shows man hanging out driver's window while on 15 Freeway in Corona

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A brazen and dangerous stunt was captured on the 15 Freeway in Corona: A man was hanging out the driver's side window of his Nissan Altima while cruising past cars on the southbound side.At one point, the man notices he's being recorded and flips off the camera.The woman who shared the video with Eyewitness News says she believes the man was the driver of the vehicle, though it's hard to determine if anyone else was in the car at the time.She says she notified CHP of the video.