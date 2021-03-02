15 killed, several others injured after crash involving big rig and SUV in Imperial County

By ABC7.com staff
HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- Fifteen people were killed and several others were seriously injured in a crash involving a big rig and an SUV near the U.S.-Mexico border in Imperial County Tuesday morning, according to officials.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to Highway 115 at Norrish Road in Holtville, located about 125 miles east of San Diego, authorities said. Hospital officials believe 27 people were inside the SUV that collided with a semitruck full of gravel.

Judy Cruz, director of El Centro Regional Medical Center's emergency department, said 14 people died at the scene and another died after arriving.

Meanwhile, Desert Regional Medical Center confirmed three patients transported from the scene were being treated in the intensive care unit.

Additional details about what caused the crash were not immediately available.

Imperial County Fire officials said the crash prompted a second-alarm response, with 25 additional personnel called to the scene along with at least four additional ambulances and four air helicopters.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
