15-year-old girl and her infant son reported missing in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A 15-year-old girl and her infant son were reported critically missing Thursday after they were last seen in Lancaster.
Susana and Jason Almarez were last seen on the 2500 block of Gamet Lane at 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.
The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel
Susana is being described as a 5-foot-8-inch Hispanic girl, weighing about 180 pounds with long black hair and a heart tattoo under her left eye. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top and gray/pink pajama pants.
Jason was last seen wearing a yellow onesie.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Lancaster Sheriff's Station detective bureau at 661-948-8466. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.
City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.