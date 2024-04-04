15-year-old girl and her infant son reported missing in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A 15-year-old girl and her infant son were reported critically missing Thursday after they were last seen in Lancaster.

A 15-year-old and her infant son were reported missing after they were last seen in Lancaster. Susana and Jason Almarez were last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday, officials said. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Susana and Jason Almarez were last seen on the 2500 block of Gamet Lane at 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.

Susana is being described as a 5-foot-8-inch Hispanic girl, weighing about 180 pounds with long black hair and a heart tattoo under her left eye. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top and gray/pink pajama pants.

Jason was last seen wearing a yellow onesie.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Lancaster Sheriff's Station detective bureau at 661-948-8466. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.