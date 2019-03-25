Crime & Safety

15-year-old girl's body found in industrial area of Compton

An investigation is underway in Compton, where a 15-year-old girl's body was discovered in an industrial area early Monday morning.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway in Compton, where a 15-year-old girl's body was discovered in an industrial area early Monday morning.

Samantha Bustos Vital was identified as the girl. The discovery was made around 1:30 a.m. on Victoria Street, east of Wilmington Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff's said.

Investigators said she sustained a traumatic injury to her upper torso.

If you have any relevant information about this incident, you're urged to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
