15-year-old girl's body found in industrial area of Compton

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway in Compton, where a 15-year-old girl's body was discovered in an industrial area early Monday morning.Samantha Bustos Vital was identified as the girl. The discovery was made around 1:30 a.m. on Victoria Street, east of Wilmington Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff's said.Investigators said she sustained a traumatic injury to her upper torso.If you have any relevant information about this incident, you're urged to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.