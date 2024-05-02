Pregnant Palmdale woman killed weeks before expected delivery of twins

A Palmdale woman was found brutally stabbed to death in her apartment weeks before she was expected to give birth to twins.

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Loved ones are in shock after sheriff's deputies found a pregnant woman dead in a pool of blood in her Palmdale apartment.

The woman was only weeks away from giving birth to twins.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies found the victim in her apartment on the 38000 block of 20th Street just after 8 p.m. Tuesday after family members asked for a welfare check because they hadn't heard from her for several days.

The victim was "in her apartment suffering from apparent stab wounds," said Lt. Mike Gomez. "It's unknown at this time exactly what transpired and what led to her death.

Alexis Armstrong, a close friend of the victim, is heartbroken.

"The world is cruel. I don't understand this," Armstrong said. "She was a good person."

Alexis says what breaks her heart even more is that her close friend was right about to deliver twins when she was murdered.

"She was honestly about to pop. I feel like she was probably a month away."

Alexis says she broke the tragic news to the father of the twins.

"and he started crying and I was like I'm sorry because that would have been his first child, his first two children."

Detectives say they are looking into potential leads as well as reviewing surveillance video at the apartment complex hoping to close in on a suspect. Alexis says her friend was just an angel who did not deserve to be brutally murdered.

"She was an awesome person. She always had jokes. If I was having a bad day I would come to her and she would brighten me up with jokes."