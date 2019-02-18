SEAWORLD RESCUE UPDATE: All 16 persons trapped in the gondola ride are safe on the ground. Great job by our Technical Rescue Team firefighters, @SDLifeguards & support staff. pic.twitter.com/tQvF9djg9U — SDFD (@SDFD) February 19, 2019

About 16 people were trapped on a ride at SeaWorld in San Diego Monday night and it took hours to bring all of them to safety.San Diego authorities said around six gondolas stopped functioning after a big gust of wind tripped a circuit breaker on "Bayside Skyride."Authorities estimated that 16 people were trapped, some of them in gondolas suspended above water.Right around 11 p.m., San Diego fire officials tweeted that everyone was rescued.The National Weather Service says it was about 49 degrees in San Diego at the time.