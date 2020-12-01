Society

Teen gifts PlayStation 5 to 10-year-old neighbor who recently underwent brain cancer surgery

By Ashley Johnson
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- Christmas came early for 10-year-old Sonny Boyd. It's been a tough year for the fifth grader. Sonny's angel happens to be named Angel.

Sonny has a broken leg, and he recently underwent surgery for brain cancer.

Angel Ortero is a junior at Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia. He surprised Sonny, his neighbor, with a PlayStation 5. It's one of the hottest toys this season.

"Me being a 16-year-old kid I was just excited to play it, but I (saw) Sonny's post, and I thought of his happiness being at such a young age and what he's been gone through," Angel said.



Angel's mom won the game system through a raffle.

"I just think all the materialistic things aren't important as the smile I could put on his face," Angel said.

SEE ALSO: PS5 craze: Videos show Black Friday crowds, shoppers tumble as they run to GameStop
EMBED More News Videos

Videos show crowds waiting in long lines for the new Playstation 5, although many shoppers bought gifts safely online.



Angel ended up getting a gift back from Sonny's mother. She insisted he take some money for the PS5. Angel decided to use it to bless more children.

"I wanted that gift to be from me to Sonny. So I took the money, bought as many toys as I could. I will be donating them to my grandmom," Angel said.

His grandmother is a pastor. She's sending Angel's gifts to children in need in the Dominican Republic.

"I'm just keeping in mind all the hard things going around, the pandemic, all the struggles people are going through, and if I could use my blessings and spread it with others just means the most to me," the teen said.

Angel's thoughtfulness is the gift that keeps on giving.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypennsylvaniaplaystationu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
After voting for dining ban, supervisor dines out at SoCal restaurant
Bank of America CEO in hot seat over emptied EDD accounts
EXCLUSIVE: SF grandma flips table to defend business from angry customer
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment | LIVE
Instagram influencer's friend reveals her state of mind before death
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
Show More
North Carolina mom says mask mandate triggers deep childhood trauma
Union Station COVID-19 testing site to remain open despite film shoot
Newsom: California to receive 327K doses of COVID vaccine
Gov. Newsom considers stay-at-home order for most of CA
SoCal cities facing dire financial situation with closure of casinos
More TOP STORIES News