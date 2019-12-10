17-year-old boy found shot to death after going missing from East Los Angeles home, authorities say

Christian Medrano is seen in a photo published on a GoFundMe page after his death on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (Juan Medrano/GoFundMe)

By ABC7.com staff
EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death in Boyle Heights hours after he went missing from his East Los Angeles home, authorities said.

Christian Medrano was last seen alive about 2 p.m. Dec. 5 at his home in the 4700 block of Hammel Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which circulated a missing person flyer during a search.

"It is our unfortunate duty to announce with great sadness that Christian Medrano has been located deceased," the agency confirmed on Monday.

Christian was pronounced dead at the scene beneath a Cesar Chavez Avenue overpass about 6:15 p.m. on the day he disappeared, according to coroner's officials. He had been shot multiple times.

No one was in custody in connection with the killing, and a description of the shooter was not available.

On a GoFundMe page, Juan Medrano described his brother as a "one of a kind person" who "made everyone laugh, everyone loved him and cared about him."

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
boyle heightseast los angeleslos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles police departmentlos angeles county sheriff's departmentlapdhomicide investigationhomicidemissing boyteenager
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 arrested after fight inside Santa Ana laundromat leads to crime spree
Woman dead, 2 injured after car crashes into Simi Valley home
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
Rescue crews searching Mount Baldy for missing Irvine hiker
Employees surprised with $10M holiday bonus
11 Chinese nationals found in truck at CA border crossing
LIVE: At least 1 gunman opens fire on police in Jersey City
Show More
Death investigation underway after man found bleeding in Tustin street
Probiotics may help treat psychiatric disorders like depression, researchers say
Tesla Cybertruck spotted on the 405 Freeway
Pageant winners all black for the first time
Fired LA County sheriff's deputy Mandoyan sues again
More TOP STORIES News