17-year-old boy found shot to death after going missing from East Los Angeles home, authorities say

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death in Boyle Heights hours after he went missing from his East Los Angeles home, authorities said.Christian Medrano was last seen alive about 2 p.m. Dec. 5 at his home in the 4700 block of Hammel Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which circulated a missing person flyer during a search."It is our unfortunate duty to announce with great sadness that Christian Medrano has been located deceased," the agency confirmed on Monday.Christian was pronounced dead at the scene beneath a Cesar Chavez Avenue overpass about 6:15 p.m. on the day he disappeared, according to coroner's officials. He had been shot multiple times.No one was in custody in connection with the killing, and a description of the shooter was not available.On a GoFundMe page, Juan Medrano described his brother as a "one of a kind person" who "made everyone laugh, everyone loved him and cared about him."