17-year-old girl dies from self-inflicted gunshot after altercation at Industry Sheriff Station

According to investigators, the girl grabbed the deputy's firearm during the altercation.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- A 17-year-old died from a self-inflicted gunshot Sunday in the lobby of the Industry Sheriff Station after getting into some sort of altercation and grabbing a deputy's gun, authorities said.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. at the station on Hudson Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the teen girl knocked on the door of the station. When a deputy opened the door, an altercation ensued.

"The female reached toward the deputy's firearm, retrieved the firearm from the deputy's holster ... during the altercation, it is alleged that the female suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound with what we believe to be the deputy's firearm," said LASD Lt. Art Spencer. "We believe that this incident stems from a family disturbance call that deputies had responded to prior to this incident occurring here at the station."

No deputies were injured. The incident remains under investigation.