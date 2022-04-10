society

18 people from Mexico receive temporary humanitarian visas to visit their families in LA

Some families have not been together in more than three decades.
PICO-UNION, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Eighteen people from Mexico, mostly senior citizens, were granted temporary humanitarian visas to visit their children and grandchildren Friday in Pico-Union.

Some of these families have not been together in decades.

Immigrant families living in Southern California brought bouquets of flowers to greet their loved ones who arrived from Mexico.

Rayna Paredes was one of the people who attended the celebration. She reunited with her grandfather.

"That lost connection," Paredes said. "You don't have all your family here. They're in different parts of the world, and just to have that honor to have them close to you at least once in a lifetime, it's just something to be grateful for."

L.A. Councilmember Gil Cedillo worked with the State Department and federal immigration officials to approve the visas. He partnered with the community organization hosting the celebration, which marked the 10th family reunification event.

The visa holders can stay in the U.S. for up to 30 days.

