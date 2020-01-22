2 bodies found on Tijuana property identified as missing Garden Grove couple

By ABC7.com staff
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Relatives have identified the bodies of a missing Garden Grove couple, confirming they were found dead on a property in Tijuana, Mexico.

Officials said five bodies --three men and two women-- have been recovered on the property owned by Jesus Guillen and Maria Lopez -- the missing couple.

Autopsies are pending, but authorities said all five victims died violently.

The suspect in the case is the couple's son-in-law -- identified only as Santiago -- who was deported from the United States in 2012.

Detectives said Santiago's psychology report found he was addicted to methamphetamine.
