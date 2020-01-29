2 dead after chase of stolen motorcycle ends in crash in South LA, police say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two suspects were killed after a motorcycle chase ended in a crash in South Los Angeles Tuesday evening, police said.

Los Angeles police said two people on a stolen 2004 Suzuki motorcycle crashed near the intersection of 62nd Street and Grammercy Place after a chase began at about 8 p.m.

Officers were at first following the motorcycle and then initiated a pursuit after the driver did not pull over, according to police.

One suspect died at the scene. The other suspect was critically hurt and was transported to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

It was not immediately known where the chase began.

No other injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeles countypolice chasefatal crash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe crash: Warning device might not have saved helicopter
Kobe Bryant crash: Helicopter's final flight heard in video
Jet carrying US employees from China diverted to March air base amid coronavirus concerns
Shaq leads fans in 'Kobe' chants at Staples
SoCal hospitals preparing for possible coronavirus cases
3 teens killed in Temescal Valley crash remembered at memorial
All bodies recovered from Kobe Bryant crash site
Show More
Garcetti offers city's support in planning Kobe Bryant funeral
Parents indicted for murder, torture of 4-year-old Palmdale boy
Chase reaches speeds of 115 mph before driver apprehended
Kobe calls himself 'girl dad' in sweet 'SportsCenter' interview - video
Oscars telecast to acknowledge Kobe Bryant's death
More TOP STORIES News