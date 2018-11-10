2 deaths in Malibu possibly related to Woolsey Fire

An investigation is underway to determine if two deaths in Malibu are possibly related to the Woolsey Fire.Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's will be conducting an investigation, and an autopsy will need to be done to confirm if the deaths are fire-related.Sheriff's officials told the Los Angeles County Coroner's office they believe the deaths are related to the fire.The bodies were discovered on the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway.Further details were not immediately released.No official deaths have been reported in connection to the Woolsey Fire.The Woolsey Fire exploded to 35,000 acres on Friday in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Around 250,000 residents in both counties have been evacuated.