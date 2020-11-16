2 earthquakes rattle parts of SoCal, Central CA

Two earthquakes rattled parts of Southern and Central California early Monday morning.
A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck in San Bernardino County.
It hit around 1:30 a.m. about 2 miles east of Loma Linda.
So far, there have been no reports of any damage.
Meanwhile, a magnitude 3.6 temblor hit Little Lake, which is about 30 miles northwest of Ridgecrest.
That quake hit just before 3 a.m.
DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
