FAIRMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were in critical condition late Friday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash sparked a 100-acre brush fire in the Fairmont area of the Antelope Valley, authorities said.The collision was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of 160th Street and Avenue D, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The wind-driven blaze was burning in "light, flashy fuels," the agency said.Los Angeles city firefighters also responded to the scene, and a helicopter arrived to airlift the injured patients to a hospital.The cause of the crash was not immediately known.