2 killed, 1 wounded in South Los Angeles shooting, authorities say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two men were killed and a third was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in South Los Angeles, authorities say.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies and firefighters responded to the Florence area near the intersection of Central Avenue and 68th Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Three men had been shot. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and two men were transported to a local hospital. One of them was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The condition of the other victim has not been released.
Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

No suspect description was immediately available.
