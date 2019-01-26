2 killed, 4 others injured in Northridge crash

By ABC7.com staff
NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two people were killed and four others were injured in a violent two-vehicle crash in Northridge Saturday.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials said a passenger in a sports coupe was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was initially in grave condition and later died, authorities said.

Four others were inside a sedan. The driver and front passenger were briefly trapped before being transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The rear passengers of that vehicle were in serious condition, fire officials said.

The crash happened in the 17500 block of Parthenia Street. It is shut down between White Oak and Louise avenues until an LAPD investigation is complete.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
