PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Street racing could be to blame for a fiery crash in Palmdale that left two people dead, authorities say.The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at 12th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Sheriff's deputies say one of the cars caught fire after the crash, killing the two people before they could be rescued.Further details about the crash were not available, but at least two or three cars were involved in the collision, officials said. The identities of the victims have not been disclosed.