2 men found dead on beach in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men were found dead Friday morning on a beach in Torrance, authorities said.The discovery was made shortly after 7 a.m. on the sand near Via Riviera and Paseo De La Playa, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.Aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed a yellow tarp over the bodies as police cordoned off the scene and launched an investigation.The two men were believed to be in their 20s or 30s.The beach was closed in the morning during the initial investigation, but was reopened by afternoon.Police are calling the deaths suspicious, but say there were no obvious signs of foul play. There were no signs of gunshot wounds or blood and no drug paraphernalia found in the immediate area.There were also no signs that the deceased were homeless. They were covered up with a sleeping bag and laying on a blanket. Some people walked by the bodies in the morning and thought they were just sleeping.The identities of the deceased and their causes of death were not immediately known. Investigators are awaiting an autopsy from the county coroner's office.