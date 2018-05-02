Two men are dead after a violent head on crash in Pico Rivera. Slauson Ave. is shutdown in both directions. Details @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/ubB6vW1gqo — John Gregory (@abc7johngregory) May 2, 2018

Two men in their 30s were killed and another person was injured Wednesday morning in a high-speed crash involving three vehicles on a street in Los Nietos, an unincorporated area of Whittier.The violent collision, which left a Chevrolet Avalanche overturned, was reported at 4:22 a.m. at Slauson and Boer avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol. A second Chevrolet pickup and a Ford Fusion sedan were also severely damaged.Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, said a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A third person was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.The names of the deceased, who were inside the destroyed Fusion, were later released. They were identified as Moises Duran, 28, and Christopher Rivera, 30.According to investigators, the Fusion veered into oncoming lanes and collided with the two pickups. The impact caused the Avalanche to roll over onto its roof. The other truck veered off the road and onto the sidewalk.Authorities said they believe another vehicle, possibly a gray or silver BMW, may be involved in the crash and are not ruling out the possibility that street racing may have been a factor.A section of Slauson was closed as the investigation continued at the scene, where debris from the mangled vehicles littered the street.Authorities were looking for witnesses. Anyone who saw something was asked to contact the CHP.