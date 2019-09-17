Shooting near The Grove shopping center leaves 2 men wounded, police say

FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two men are in stable condition after being shot near The Grove in the Fairfax District Monday night, police said.The shooting occurred in the 300 block of N. Stanley Avenue -- near the intersection of N. Stanley Avenue and Beverly Boulevard -- at about 9 p.m. at the edge of The Grove, Los Angeles police said.An argument occurred prior to the shooting, police said.Video showed an ambulance transporting one of the men from outside Erewhon Market.No arrest has been made so far in connection to the shooting.