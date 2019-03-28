Crime & Safety

2 officers shot, suspect killed in Inglewood shootout

Two officers were injured and a suspect was critically wounded in a shooting in Inglewood, authorities said.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Two officers were injured and a suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Inglewood, authorities said.

Ambulances were responding to the 300 block of S. Market Street on a shooting report.

One officer was shot in the arm and another was struck in the hand, officials said.

Police say officers initially responded after a man entered the Church of Scientology on Market Street wielding a sword.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head. Police said he later died.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the incident and how exactly the officers were shot.

Investigators were examining a white Bentley parked in front of the church that apparently belonged to the suspect.

The injuries to the officers were not considered life-threatening.

City News Service contributed to this report.
