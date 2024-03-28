Driver arrested after hit-and-run leaves 2 people dead in Jefferson Park

Authorities say it appears a BMW ran a red light and struck several cars in the 2800 block of Arlington Avenue just before noon on Thursday.

Authorities say it appears a BMW ran a red light and struck several cars in the 2800 block of Arlington Avenue just before noon on Thursday.

Authorities say it appears a BMW ran a red light and struck several cars in the 2800 block of Arlington Avenue just before noon on Thursday.

Authorities say it appears a BMW ran a red light and struck several cars in the 2800 block of Arlington Avenue just before noon on Thursday.

JEFFERSON PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were killed in a hit-and-run crash involving multiple vehicles, including a UPS delivery truck in Jefferson Park, officials say.

Authorities say it appears a BMW ran a red light and struck the UPS truck first, which then careened into multiple other vehicles in the 2800 block of Arlington Avenue just before noon on Thursday.

The two people killed at the scene were passengers in the BMW, officials say.

The UPS truck came to rest on the driveway and yard of a home in the area, while the BMW at the scene was shredded into pieces, its roof completely ripped off.

Police say the driver tried to flee the scene but was arrested a short time later.

Police are investigating whether the driver may have been under the influence.

UPDATE: An earlier version of this story reported the two fatalities were pedestrians. Later information indicated they were passengers in the BMW.