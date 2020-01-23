2 critically wounded in Long Beach shooting, suspect barricaded inside home, police say

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were shot and critically wounded in Long Beach and a suspect was barricaded inside a residence, police said.
The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Santa Fe Avenue and West 19th Street. Long Beach officers were in the area and heard gunshots nearby.
They searched the area and were told that two people, a male and female, had been shot in the upper body in the 1600 block of West 19th Street.
Paramedics arrived and brought both victims to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Police surrounded a home in the area where the suspect was believed to be inside. Local streets were being closed off and residents were asked to stay out of the area.
DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as details become available.
