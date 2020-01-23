2 critically wounded in Long Beach shooting, suspect barricaded inside home, police say

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were shot and critically wounded in Long Beach and a suspect was barricaded inside a residence, police said.The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Santa Fe Avenue and West 19th Street. Long Beach officers were in the area and heard gunshots nearby.They searched the area and were told that two people, a male and female, had been shot in the upper body in the 1600 block of West 19th Street.Paramedics arrived and brought both victims to a nearby hospital in critical condition.Police surrounded a home in the area where the suspect was believed to be inside. Local streets were being closed off and residents were asked to stay out of the area.DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as details become available.