2 left uninjured following helicopter crash at John Wayne Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people onboard a helicopter that crashed at John Wayne Airport were left uninjured, authorities say. (Eric Chu)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Two people onboard a helicopter that crashed at John Wayne Airport on Monday were left uninjured, authorities said.

The Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene at about 3:30 p.m. after the private helicopter crashed. The chopper was seen on the runway on its side.

Details regarding what led to the crash were not immediately clear.

Federal Aviation Administration officials will investigate the incident.


DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashhelicopter crashhelicopterOrange CountySanta Ana
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 critically injured after small plane crashes in Pacoima
Body of CA woman recovered from Colorado River after boat crash
Suspect sought after attacking 2 people with machete in Victorville
Kayaker killed in boat collision near Marina del Rey
VIDEO: Bear takes a nap in Florida resident's hammock
Hotel in Japan using robot dinosaurs at front desk
Man shot by sheriff's deputies at Del Mar racetrack ID'd
VIDEO: Surprise marriage proposal leaves fiancee's grandmother thrilled
Show More
8 people shot, wounded at San Bernardino apartment complex
Fiery crash on 10 Fwy in West Covina forces lane closures
Man gropes 13-year-old girl at Irvine Office Max
Woman hospitalized after being shot at San Gabriel home
Apple offers free fix for defective iPhone 8s
More News