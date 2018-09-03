SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --Two people onboard a helicopter that crashed at John Wayne Airport on Monday were left uninjured, authorities said.
The Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene at about 3:30 p.m. after the private helicopter crashed. The chopper was seen on the runway on its side.
Details regarding what led to the crash were not immediately clear.
Federal Aviation Administration officials will investigate the incident.
