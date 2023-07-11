2023 ESPY Awards: How to watch, who's nominated and everything else you need to know

The 2023 ESPY Awards will be a night to remember with a theater packed with star studded guests honoring the top athletes and sports performances of the previous year.

LOS ANGELES -- The 2023 ESPYS, a star-studded award ceremony to honor athletic achievements, spotlight unforgettable moments, celebrate top athletes and feature exciting musical performances, are happening Wednesday night. Here is everything you need to know.

When are the 2023 ESPYS? How can I watch?

The 2023 ESPYS will air on ABC at 8 p.m. local time, with the exception of Central Time, where it will air at 7 p.m. Fans can also stream in the ESPN App (local blackout restrictions apply).

Where is this year's ceremony?

The 2023 ESPYS will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Who are the nominees?

This year, the nominees for Best Athlete, Men's Sports, are: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets; Aaron Judge, New York Yankees; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs; and Lionel Messi, Argentina. Best Athlete, Women's Sports, nominees are: Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski; Sophia Smith, Portland Thorns; Iga witek, Tennis; and A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Click here for the full list of nominations.

Who is this year's host?

There is no official host for the 2023 ceremony.

Who are this year's special honorees?

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team will receive The Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks will receive The Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, and the Buffalo Bills training staff will receive The Pat Tillman Award for Service.

Which musical guests will be performing?

Lil Wayne will open with a performance. H.E.R. will perform her single "The Journey" in a tribute to the 30th anniversary of the V Foundation and Jim Valvano's iconic 1993 speech. The House of Vibe All-Stars will also provide musical entertainment throughout the show.

What other athletes will be presenting?

Athletes scheduled to present this year include Dwyane Wade, Angel Reese, Sue Bird, Chris Paul, Mike Tyson, Travis Kelce, Damar Hamlin, Kyrie Irving, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Livvy Dunne, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and more. Peyton and Eli Manning will be featured in a comedy sketch.

Beyond entertainment, what is the bigger mission of the ESPYS?

The ESPYS helps raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for cancer research, the charity founded by ESPN and coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS in 1993.