210 Freeway partially closed in Arcadia due to police activity, CHP says

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- All lanes were closed on the eastbound 210 Freeway in Arcadia on Saturday morning due to an incident that prompted a police response, the California Highway Patrol said.The CHP declared a SigAlert at the scene just west of Baldwin Avenue shortly after 9:30 a.m., adding that lanes would remain shut down for eight hours due to "police activity." Traffic was being diverted onto Michillinda Avenue.No other details were immediately disclosed.