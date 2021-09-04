Traffic

210 Freeway partially closed in Arcadia due to police activity, CHP says

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- All lanes were closed on the eastbound 210 Freeway in Arcadia on Saturday morning due to an incident that prompted a police response, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP declared a SigAlert at the scene just west of Baldwin Avenue shortly after 9:30 a.m., adding that lanes would remain shut down for eight hours due to "police activity." Traffic was being diverted onto Michillinda Avenue.

No other details were immediately disclosed.

DEVELOPING: More information will be added to this report as it becomes available.



